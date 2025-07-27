Happy Gilmore 2 lands on Netflix with surprising reviews; check Rotten Tomatoes score

Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 - released on Netflix nearly three decades after the original - has sparked a mix of nostalgia and surprise. According to Forbes, the film is not just a cash grab but is shaping up as a good follow-up to Adam Sandler’s 1996 comedy hit. Early reviews place the sequel at 65 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, edging past the original’s score of 63 per cent. The audience score is 74 per cent, lower than the first film’s 85 per cent. However, the score is based on a fraction of the reviews the original has collected over 30 years. Happy Gilmore 2 released on Netflix this week(Netflix)

The film got an unexpected push when Taylor Swift posted about it on Instagram, calling the movie “an absolute must watch.” “Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie. An absolute must watch,” she wrote, giving it a playful “13/10” rating. Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has a cameo in the film.

Happy Gilmore 2: Critics praise Adam Sandler’s film

Reviews so far suggest Happy Gilmore 2 balances fan service with just enough new material to keep things interesting. Rolling Stone summed it up: “The rule for sequels is: give them the same, only different. Happy Gilmore 2 adheres to this concept beautifully, along with doling out enough blatant fan service to choke a one-eyed alligator.”

Consequence praised the balance of family storylines and golf stunts, saying the movie avoids feeling like a rehash of the original. Digital Mafia Takes went even further, calling the sequel “Adam Sandler’s Top Gun: Maverick.”

Where to watch Happy Gilmore?

As reported by Forbes, the original Happy Gilmore is on Netflix right now, but only until August 1. After that, you will need Hulu or Peacock to watch the 1996 classic. The sequel, as a Netflix original, will stay put indefinitely and is expected to shoot straight to #1 on the platform’s Top 10 list this week.

For fans looking to revisit the first film and jump into the new one, this week might be the best time to binge-watch both.

