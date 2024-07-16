Timothée Chalamet to star in Josh Safdie and A24’s upcoming film inspired by table tennis legend

Actor Timothée Chalamet is all set to be a part of Josh Safdie and A24’s upcoming film about a table tennis pro, titled Marty Supreme. Chalamet will also be the producer on the sets of the film. The film is set to be about a fictionalised story about a pro player of ping pong. However, it is speculated that the film is inspired by the life of table tennis player Marty Reisman. The casting of Chalamet in the film was announced by A24 on their social media account. Actor Timothee Chalamet will star and produce in Josh Safdie's upcoming film. REUTERS/Hannah McKay(REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

Also Read: Johnny Depp enjoying ‘nothing serious’ relationship with 28-year-old Russian beautician and model Yulia Vlasova

Timothée Chalamet stars in Safdie's next

The Dune actor will be a part of the film written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein as was announced by A24 on microblogging site X and Instagram. The entertainment company wrote on X, “Josh Safdie's MARTY SUPREME starring @RealChalamet. Coming soon.”

The 26-year-old actor has mentioned his adoration for the Safdie brothers’ work Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler. According to Variety, in 2019 he wrote an essay for the media house where he wrote, “The pair have continuously put out contemporary, raw and untethered work over the last decade, each film building on the traits of the prior, but never once sacrificing their innate grittiness.”

Safdie brothers Benny and Josh collaborated on the film which turned out to be a huge success but Benny bowed out of the sequel project which led to a pause on Uncut Gems 2. Chalamet was last seen in Dune: Part Two and the holiday success film Wonka which was a prequel to the hit movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Also Read: The Acolyte Episode 8 spoilers: Osha-Mae learn about Sol, Qimir & the easter egg

Who is Marty Reisman?

The ping pong figure who is suspected to be the inspiration behind the upcoming film Marty Supreme was a table tennis champion. He was a hustler back in the day and used to play for cash prizes and bets. He won 22 major ping pong titles from 1946 to 2002 and earned five bronze medals at the World Table Tennis Championships. At 67, he competed in and won the United States National Hardbat Championship, becoming the oldest player to win an open national competition in a racket sport. He was known as the Wizard of Table Tennis and passed away in year 2012.