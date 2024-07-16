The Acolyte Episode 8 spoilers: Osha-Mae learn about Sol, Qimir & the easter egg

Star Wars The Acolyte is coming to an end with its finale episode and its creator Leslye Headland teased big easter eggs for episode 8. The series has maintained a trend of easter eggs hence it’s only appropriate that the final episode holds the biggest surprise for the fans. This last easter egg was particularly important to Headland and she wanted it to be a part of the series. The last episode might unveil the Qimir’s master and Osha and Mae finally learn about the events of Brendok. Spoilers and Easter eggs of Star wars in The Acolyte episode 8.(@OfficialAcolyte/X)

Major spoilers to expect from Episode 8

The previous episode from the Jedi’s point of view revealed the happening of Brendok and proved that Mae was not responsible for the destruction of her family. However, Osha and Mae are still unaware of the events that occurred on Brendok. Hence episode 8 may hold the moment the siblings learn what Jedis and Sol did and this will rock their relationship with the latter. While Mae’s intolerant behaviour towards Sol increases upon knowing that she was left there, knowingly, to die, Osha will be deeply hurt given her soft relationship with Sol, as reported by Sportskeeda.

The character of Qimir can be the highlight of the episode with his master being unmasked in the finale episode and his plan to get Osha to the dark side. It will be easier to get her agreement once her trust is shattered in the Jedis and especially Sol.

Headland’s ‘challenging’ easter egg in season finale

In conversation with Star Wars Explained, Headland teased on a “main thing” which will be teh biggest and most “challenging” easter egg to include for her. She said, "My main thing that I really wanted to do in the show I got to do in episode 8. And that was the one that I think proved to be the biggest challenge in conversation, and I was very glad I got to do them.”

According to Screen Rant, the easter egg could be about the vergences introduced in the previous episode which is also connected to the Force Energy as the Force remains in mystery despite it being part of the Star Wars project so far. The easter egg can also include a reference from a Star Wars novel about a forgotten or hidden Force phenomenon or mystery.

Another possibility includes its relation with the fact that Osha and Mae were artificially created from a single consciousness. The question arises of how a single consciousness can be split into two beings.

The season finale will premiere on Thursday, July 18 on DisneyPlus.