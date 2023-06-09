Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah spotted for first time since pregnancy announcement. See pic

Noor Alfallah, the 29-year-old girlfriend of veteran Hollywood actor Al Pacino, was spotted for the first time since the news of her pregnancy surfaced on May 31. In pictures obtained by Page Six, she was accompanied by her mother while exiting a medical health facility in Los Angeles on Monday. Reportedly eight months pregnant, she seemed to try her best to conceal her baby bump with an oversized black leather fur-trimmed coat, as her mother escorted her to their black SUV. (Also read: Al Pacino breaks silence on 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah's pregnancy)

Al Pacino is happy to be expecting his fourth child with Noor Alfallah.

Al Pacino’s absence

The 83-year-old actor wasn’t spotted with his girlfriend, with whom he’s going to be a father for the fourth time. He already has three children: Julie, 33, with Jan Tarrant, and twins Olivia and Ashton, with Beverly D’Angelo.

Pacino was reportedly upset with the news of Alfallah’s pregnancy as he didn’t want more kids. As per reports, he also asked her to get a paternity test. However, Pacino broke his silence on these rumours in a video on Wednesday, in which he said that “this child is really special coming at this time.”

Pacino and Alfallah’s dating history

The couple was first spotted in April 2022, stepping out for dinner in Venice, California. But they’ve been reportedly dating since the COVID-19 lockdown. Reports suggest that Alfallah doesn’t mind the age gap even though Pacino is older than her father.

Who is Noor Alfallah?

A Kuwait-born TV producer and executive, Alfallah has previously dated Rock n Roll legend Mick Jagger, Hollywood producer Eli Roth, and billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen. She was also spotted with legendary Hollywood actor-filmmaker Clint Eastwood in 2019, but she later clarified that he’s just a family friend.

Not just Al Pacino

Pacino’s The Irishman co-star Robert DeNiro, 79, welcomed his seventh child, a daughter named Gia, with his 45-year-old girlfriend Tiffany Chen on April 6.

