PTI |
Mar 29, 2024 12:10 PM IST

Alex Garland's 'Civil War' to open Red Lorry Film Festival

Mumbai, Filmmaker Alex Garland’s upcoming movie “Civil War” will serve as the opening film for the inaugural edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival, the organisers have announced.

HT Image
HT Image

The film gala, which will be held from April 5 to 7 at Maison Inox and Madison PVR at the BKC here, will present a slate of over 100 titles, including movies and TV series in different languages such as English, French, Spanish, German, Turkish, and Russian.

It will screen movies through partnerships with leading global studios and production giants such as Sony Pictures, Warner Bros, Disney, Lionsgate, TrustNordisk, and Indie Sales. The festival is curated by BookMyShow.

Described as an “adrenaline-fuelled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America”, Garland's "Civil War" features an ensemble cast of Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, Jesse Plemons, and Nick Offerman.

The film’s story takes place in a near-future where the United States finds itself embroiled in a rapidly escalating second Civil War, pitting the oppressive government against the separatist ‘Western Forces’ led by Texas and California.

The plot revolves around a courageous team of journalists who embark on a perilous journey across the war-torn nation.

"We are thrilled to present 'Civil War' as the opening film of the Red Lorry Film Festival. From its visually stunning poster to its high production value, this film is a testament to the excellence of cinema," said Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow.

"With impeccable sound design, cinematography of A quality and critics debating if it's Alex Garland's finest work, 'Civil War' promises an unforgettable cinematic experience. Its gripping narrative and sheer brilliance across every cinematic sphere ensure that watching this film on the big screen will be an experience you won't want to miss," he added.

"Civil War" will be released in theatres in India on April 19.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
