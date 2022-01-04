Ali Fazal compliments Death On The Nile co-star Gal Gadot with new pic, her reaction is the most ‘liked’ comment on post

Actor Ali Fazal, who is all set to appear in Kenneth Branagh’s film Death On The Nile, shared a photo from the film. Posting the picture, Ali thanked the team behind the film and complimented his co-star Gal Gadot.

Sharing a picture with Gal, Ali wrote, “Death On The Nile, in theatre soon. Humbled to have had the chance to be immortalised into one of Agatha Christie’s characters. Thank you Ken. And to the wonderful cast for being such a sporty and a fun bunch to share notes and screen with .”

He added: “I remember the hard work that went in to create these visuals and bring Kenneth Brannaghs vision to life. And sure it can be just a job we do, but then it isn’t because we are artists and we don't just move on we take the world with us to places of better value. We flow. So here’s To every technician on This film, thank you for your hard work and perseverance. I sure as shit look good here, and you too @gal_gadot.”

Gal reacted to the photo and dropped a heart emoji in the comments section, which became the most ‘liked’ comment on the post. Her comment garnered 1,174 likes (and counting) in an hour.

Gal Gadot reacts to Ali Fazal's post. (Instagram)

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, “Amazing Ali," and actor Dino Morea commented with the raising hands' emojis.

The trailer of Death On The Nile was released last month. The film is an adaptation of Agatha Christie's 1937 novel with the same name. Death On The Nile will mark Kenneth's second adaptation of Agatha's book, following the commercially successful 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express.

Apart from Ali and Gal, the film stars Kenneth as Hercule Poirot, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French and Armie Hammer. The film is slated to release on February 11, 2022.

