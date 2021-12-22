Ali Fazal shares Death On The Nile’s new trailer with sharp note, is ‘mighty proud’ of ‘blink-and-miss’ appearance

Ali Fazal, known for not mincing words, shared the new trailer of his upcoming Hollywood venture Death On The Nile, along with a sharply worded tweet. Ali’s message was directed to those who described his brief appearance in the trailer as a ‘blink-and-miss’ one.

Ali wrote he is ‘mighty proud’ of his screen-time in the trailer: “For some of my Indian media well wishers, here’s my blink-and-miss as they like to call it… haa. I am mighty proud of it. And thou shalt suck on this for now as am I. Because we do it for the love of the craft and the awe that it brings with it. Sit back and enjoy. February, 2022.”

Last year, Ali’s girlfriend Richa Chadha slammed a news report for describing his stint in the first trailer as ‘blink-and-miss’. “Shall I send over cutlery so you can eat your words after you watch the film?” she had written.

Speaking to mid-day last year, Ali said he’s figured out a way to avoid discouraging comments: “I had learnt to ignore and move on until Richa pointed out that some things are not acceptable. There is no need to pull your own people down. I have conditioned myself to not let social media affect me much. We live in a world where bots manage to sway trends, so it is hard to sift the real from the fake. But I am hopeful that we will come out of this age of information overload and find our bearings," he told the publication.

In the film, Ali Fazal co-stars with the likes of Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot, who play a couple. Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright, Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French are also part of the film's cast. The Death On The Nile is an adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel of the same name. It is an addition to Kenneth Branagh’s novel-to-film adaptation series and a follow-up to 2017 blockbuster Murder On The Orient Express. The director himself reprises his role in the movie as Hercule Poirot, the detective. The much delayed film has chosen February 11, 2022 as the release date.