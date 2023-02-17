Ali Fazal: Getting fist bump from Tom Cruise most cherished moment from Oscar nominees’ luncheon

Actor Ali Fazal was honoured to attend the Oscar nominees’ luncheon this year as a member of the Academy, and says meeting Hollywood creative forces including Tom Cruise and Brendan Fraser motivates him to push himself as an artiste.

“My experience at the luncheon was just amazing. I got to meet such wonderful talent from all across the board, and I have watched all of their work. It was a real honour to just have a nice relaxed afternoon with everyone,” Fazal tells us.

The 36-year-old adds, “As an Academy member, my responsibilities, and the responsibility of all the Indian members, is to be on the global stage. And it is very evident with the regular nominations that we are getting, and the recognition that Indian talent is getting all across the globe. It is only fair to say that Indian Academy members have a responsibility and have a role to play in storytelling across the globe. I hope to keep bridging all the gaps between us and the rest of the world”.

The actor on Wednesday took to Instagram to share several pictures from the luncheon, including happy moments with this year’s nominees from India -- Guneet Monga and Shaunak Sen.

“There are just too many cherished memories from lunch. Getting fist bumps from Tom Cruise’s is definitely top of the list and sharing notes with Martin Mcdonagh, whose plays I have performed on stage. Getting to meet Brendan Fraser and a lot of other people out there who know my work. That was really nice to know. It is encouraging for an actor like me and has been the biggest takeaway from the luncheon,” says the actor, who has found a strong base in the West after starring in projects such as Furious 7, Victoria & Abdul and Death on the Nile.

Talking about Indian representation at the Oscars this year, Fazal says, “I am championing all the nominations. They are doing some great work. We have had a great representation from India, for instance All That Breathes is one of the best films I have seen, I am not saying this because it is from India and I know the team”.

“In fact, the best work is there in focus at the Oscars from All Quiet on the Western Front, Top Gun sequel, and I met the creators as well as editors of these films. The moment is going to be etched in my head for a while,” he ends.