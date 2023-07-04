Alleged victim describes Kevin Spacey as a ‘slippery, snaky and difficult person’

An alleged victim of eminent American actor Kevin Spacey has made disturbing claims, stating that young men were warned about him and that it was "well known he was up to no good," according to court proceedings at Southwark Crown Court.

Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is charged with three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent between 2001 and 2005, Monday July 3, 2023. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the trial, jurors were shown a police interview where the unidentified man described feeling as though Spacey was trying to groom him, referring to the actor as a "slippery, snaky, difficult person." He even drew a comparison to Spacey's character in the film Seven, saying, "He's a bit like that, a bit creepy."

The 63-year-old Spacey is facing trial for alleged sex offenses against four men spanning from 2001 to 2013.

The prosecution has described him as a "sexual bully."

In the video played for the jury, the witness recounted an incident where he fought back against one of the alleged assaults and claimed that Spacey responded by saying, "That's such a turn-on to me. You're such a man."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The witness also mentioned driving Spacey to a lavish showbiz party in the early 2000s and described how the actor grabbed him forcefully, almost causing an accident.

The observer fought back, warning Spacey not to repeat such actions.

“Don’t do that again or I will knock you out.”

According to the man, young and good-looking men were cautioned about Spacey's behavior, with people advising them to be careful. He stated that it was widely known that Spacey was engaging in inappropriate conduct.

The witness expressed his disgust at the Hollywood actor's actions and denied feeling any excitement about the encounters, dismissing a question from Spacey's lawyer about whether the incidents made him question his sexuality as "ridiculous."

Describing Spacey as "pretending to be nice" but ultimately a "predator" who was "aggressive," the witness disclosed that Spacey would try to grope him and make him feel uncomfortable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor would laugh it off and change the subject when confronted.

The witness revealed that he could no longer watch any of Spacey's films or TV shows, including the popular Netflix series House of Cards, as it made him feel sick. He described Spacey as messed up with his sexuality and denied any reciprocal feelings toward the actor.

When questioned about reporting the allegations to the police, the man vehemently denied doing so for personal gain or to join a "bandwagon." He explained that hearing about others coming forward in the news triggered memories and compelled him to tell the truth.

ALSO READ| Kevin Spacey faces accusations of being a 'sexual bully' in landmark London trial

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Throughout the cross-examination, the witness maintained that Spacey assaulted him and denied any ambiguity or mixed feelings about the events. When asked if the incidents made him question his own sexuality, he firmly replied, "Not at all. Ridiculous question."

Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to charges including indecent assault, sexual assault, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The trial continues, with the two-time Academy Award winner facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.