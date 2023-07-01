Kevin Spacey faces accusations of being a 'sexual bully' in landmark London trial

The high-profile trial of eminent American actor Kevin Spacey commenced on Friday, where he faces a dozen charges related to historic sex offenses. Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside the Southwark Crown Court on the day of his trial over charges related to allegations of sex offences, in London, Britain, June 30, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

The allegations, made by four men in their 20s and 30s, span a period from 2001 to 2013.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutor Christine Agnew opened the case at London's Southwark Crown Court, describing Spacey as an extremely famous actor with numerous accolades.

She alleged, “He is also, the prosecution alleges, a man who sexually assaults other men,” displaying a lack of respect for personal boundaries and a tendency to make others feel powerless and uncomfortable.

Agnew characterized him as a "sexual bully" who aggressively grabs “men in the crotch.”

“A man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable— a sexual bully. His preferred method of assault is it appears to grab aggressively other men in the crotch.”

Spacey, referred to in court by his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, was present in the dock, dressed in a grey suit, gold-colored tie, and glasses.

The charges against the veteran US actor include multiple incidents of indecent and sexual assaults, as well as a more serious offense of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, carrying a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

According to Agnew, “None of the men wanted to be touched by Kenvi Spacey Fowler in a sexual way but he doesn’t seem to have cared very much for their feelings—he did what he wanted to do—for his own personal sexual gratification.”

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of actor Kevin Spacey, left, in the dock as he listens to Christine Agnew KC, right, at Southwark Crown Court, London, Friday, June 30, 2023. Spacey is going on trial on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner faces a dozen charges at Southwark Crown Court. Spacey pleads not guilty to all charges. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)(AP)

She detailed one man's allegations, which included repeated instances of grabbing, groping, and forcefully placing the victim's hand on Spacey's genitals.

Agnew also mentioned that Spacey had delivered a hard smack on the victim's backside. She highlighted, “It may well be that the defendant got a sexual thrill out of this type of sexual aggression-- it is certainly a consistent feature of three out of the four complaints.”

Agnew emphasized that it was up to the jury to determine the credibility of the accusers, some of whom have also filed civil suits against Spacey.

The actor's defense has maintained that some encounters were consensual while implying that others were fabricated.

Addressing the jury, Agnew acknowledged, “It is only right that you might feel a little star struck or overwhelmed that you are part of the jury to try such a famous person but…. You must keep yourself grounded and true to the oath that you have taken.”

The trial is expected to last approximately four weeks.

Spacey, once an eminent figure in Hollywood, garnered critical acclaim throughout his career. He received Oscars for Best Actor in "American Beauty" (1999) and Best Supporting Actor in "The Usual Suspects" (1995). Prior to the allegations of sexual misconduct that emerged six years ago, he served as the artistic director of London's Old Vic Theater from 2004 to 2015.