Johnny Depp was 'real'; Amber Heard made jury 'uncomfortable' with stares, shed 'crocodile tears', says juror

The jury in the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial had unanimously ruled in Johnny's favour, awarding him a much bigger compensation than Amber, while noting that both of them are guilty of defamation. A juror has now explained the reasons behind their verdict. Also Read| Amber Heard admits she still 'loves' Johnny Depp with all her heart, says their marriage was 'deeply broken'

The juror, one of the five men on the seven-person jury, recalled that Amber would make the jury 'uncomfortable' and would change her behaviour within minutes. He also said that the jury found Johnny Depp more 'real' and 'believable.'

The juror told Good Morning America, “The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were very uncomfortable. She would answer one question and she would be crying, and two seconds later she would turn ice cold. Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears.'” He added about Johnny, "A lot of the jury felt what he was saying, at the end of the day, was more believable. He just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions. His emotional state was very stable throughout.”

The juror also noted that the jury believed that both Amber and Johnny were 'abusive' to each other, but she failed to prove that the abuse was also physical. He added, "I don’t think that makes either of them right or wrong … but to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn’t enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying.”

Meanwhile, Amber said in a recent interview that she still 'loves' her ex-husband, while admitting that she did some 'horrible and humiliating' things during their marriage. She told NBC, “I love him. I loved him with all my heart. And I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn’t....I did do and say horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship. I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognizable to myself ways. I have so much regret. " Amber and Johnny married in 2015 but she filed for divorce two years later.

