Amber Heard admits she still 'loves' Johnny Depp with all her heart, says their marriage was 'deeply broken'

Actor Johnny Depp won the defamation case against his wife Amber Heard on June 1. In a new interview since the verdict, Amber said that she 'loves' Johnny Depp with all her heart. In the same interview, Amber also said that during their relationship she did some ‘horrible and humiliating’ things. Also Read: Amber Heard says she did ‘horrible, regrettable things’ while she was married to Johnny Depp: 'I have so much regret'

In her first interview after her defamation trial against Johnny, Amber said that she loves him and she did everything to make their relationship work. “I love him. I loved him with all my heart. And I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn’t," Amber told NBC.

In the same interview she said, “To my dying day, I’ll stand by every word of my testimony. I made a lot of mistakes, but I’ve always told the truth. His lawyer did a better job at distracting the jury from the real issues. This is the most humiliating and horrible thing I’ve ever been through. I did do and say horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship. I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognizable to myself ways. I have so much regret.”

The trial, live-streamed to millions, featured intimate details about the celebrities' private lives. Amber was especially targeted in social media posts and internet memes.

Johnny had sued Amber for $50 million saying she defamed him when she called herself a victim of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed she wrote in 2018. She counter-sued him for $100 million. Both the actors had alleged that the other person abused them throughout their short-lived marriage between 2015-2017. Johnny had lost a previous case in the UK that he had filed against the tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater”. In that case, the judge had ruled there was sufficient evidence to back up the allegation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON