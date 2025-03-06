Amber Rose unmasks Kanye West's disturbing reason behind dressing his women nearly naked: ‘He wants…’

Kanye West has long been a figure who sparks controversy, and his relationships are no exception. In recent years, the rapper has made headlines for his public outings with Bianca Censori, often drawing attention for the way she dresses when accompanying him. Amber Rose, West's ex-girlfriend, has now opened up about her own experiences with the rapper, recalling the emotional moment when he made her wear a revealing, see-through dress and made her cry. Amber Rose reflects on her tumultuous relationship with Kanye West, detailing how he forced her to wear revealing clothing.(@amberrose/Instagram)

Amber Rose explains the reason behind West’s choice of dresses for his women

Rose revealed the reason why the rapper “forces” his girlfriends or wives to dress almost naked in public. Recently, Rose was asked about her thoughts on Censori’s nearly naked look at the Grammy red carpet. In talks with Shannon Sharpe for his Club Shay Shay podcast, she said, “Kanye is for sure dressing her like that. Yeah, he did the same thing to me and Kim. It's just who he is.”

West’s former partner explained, “He wants other men to want his woman. That's what he's into, he likes that. He likes that men are drooling over his woman. That's what he's into. He wants all his friends to want to f*** his girlfriend.” She added, “He wants everybody that when you walk in a room, that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable, as reported by The US Sun.

Amber Rose ‘cried’ over West's choice of dress

Shannon went ahead to ask Rose, “And you dressed like that because that's what he wanted, you wanted to please your man?” She then confessed, “I was young and I'm gonna tell Kanye now, when I'm that young it's like okay, you're buying me this stuff, I do look pretty and cool. But if you look at old pictures of me when I'm dating Kanye but I'm out by myself, I have all his clothes on.”

She continued, “I have baggy jeans on, a T-shirt, a big jacket. I raided his closet when he wasn't home. I would wear all his stuff because I used to hate to dress like a w****. I used to hate it so I used to rebel when he wasn't home and go in his closet. I'm in sweatpants usually with some Jordans on, maybe a little dad hat or something. I'm very casual.”

Rose then explained about a time when she wore a see-through dress while on an outing with West. She went ahead to admit that she “cried” and elaborated on how it was not her choice to wear the dress but she wore it anyways because of the rapper.

Rose said, “I cried. I remember crying. I was in like Italy or Paris or something and I remember crying and arguing with him and being like I don't f****** want to wear this s***, I don't wanna wear it.” She then explained how West told her, “You don't understand, it's fashion, I'm a genius.” She then said, “It's like, okay, I still don't wanna wear it but I went in wearing it, they ate me up on the internet.