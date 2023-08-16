American Horror Story Delicate: Release date, theme, plot, and more

American Horror Story is a scary TV show that has been on the air for many years. It has won many awards, including 16 Emmys. The show will have 3 more seasons, so it will be on TV until at least 2024. The 12th season will be based on a book called Delicate Condition. It will be about a woman who wants to have a baby, but someone is trying to stop her. The season will star Kim Kardashian, Matt Czuchry, Emma Roberts, and many other actors.

‘American Horror Story’ Gets Season 12 Premiere Date On FX

Here’s everything to know so far about “American Horror Story” Season 12: the story, teme, when it's coming out, and more. Watch the “AHS: Delicate” official teaser below.

In the past, the show's titles have included "Murder House," "Asylum," "Coven," "Freak Show," "Hotel," "Roanoke," "Cult," "Apocalypse," "1984," "Double Feature," and “NYC.”

American Horror Story season 12 release date

"AHS: Delicate" is going to be divided into two parts. The first part is set to premiere on September 20, 2023, and the second part will come out later.

What is the American Horror Story season 12 theme?

AHS season 12 is officially titled AHS: Delicate. According to Murphy, "This season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

This time, the horror series is doing something different. Instead of creating a brand-new story, it's taking inspiration from a book. The upcoming season will be partly based on a novel called "Delicate Condition" by Danielle Valentine. The whole season's writing and direction will be done by a single person, Halley Feiffer.

The book is scheduled to come out on August 8th, but we're not sure yet if the TV season will come before or after that. If the book comes out first, fans might get hints about what the new episodes will be like.

American Horror Story season 12 plot: What is AHS: Delicate about?

The plot of the new American Horror Story season is still a secret, but the novel "Delicate Condition" gives us some clues.

The book is about a woman who thinks someone is trying to stop her from getting pregnant. It's been called a feminist update to "Rosemary's Baby," so we can expect a scary and suspenseful story about a woman who is fighting for her right to have a family.

The book’s synopsis reads as follows: "Anna Alcott is desperate to have a family. But as she tries to balance her increasingly public life as an indie actress with a gruelling IVF regime, she starts to suspect that someone is going to great lengths to make sure that never happens."

"Crucial medicines are lost. Appointments are moved without her knowledge. She's sure she's being followed. And when she finally does get pregnant, someone breaks into her house and steals the ultrasound photograph of her baby. But despite everything she's gone through, not even her husband is willing to believe that someone is playing twisted games with her."

