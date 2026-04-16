American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth joins OnlyFans to avoid Hollywood ‘controlling the outcome of my career’

Shannon Elizabeth, who shot to fame as a Hollywood sex symbol after starring in the adult comedy American Pie two decades ago, is joining adult content creation platform OnlyFans. The actor has said that she is giving the controversial platform a shot to take charge of her career’s narrative herself, while also taking a jibe at the Hollywood power structure.

Shannon Elizabeth joins OnlyFans

Shannon Elizabeth has joined OnlyFans.

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In a statement to Variety, Shannon’s manager Andy Bachman celebrated this step and said, “Shannon has always been someone who genuinely enjoys connecting with and giving back to her fans, and this allows her to do that in a more direct, meaningful way than ever before. It’s a powerful model, and right now, there’s nothing more effective at facilitating that connection than OnlyFans.”

OnlyFans is the leading adult content-creation platform in the world, where creators can create accounts and channels and charge users for access through paid subscriptions. The platform began for all kinds of creators but, over the years, has come to be associated largely with sex work and pornography, despite its own attempts to move away from that genre.

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Shannon Elizabeth is best known for playing Nadia in the American Pie films.

{{^usCountry}} In an interview with People, Shannon, who was one of Hollywood’s biggest sex symbols in the 2000s, explained the move, “I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an interview with People, Shannon, who was one of Hollywood’s biggest sex symbols in the 2000s, explained the move, “I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans.” {{/usCountry}}

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The actor added that she now wants to connect with her fans directly. “I’m choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future,” she added.

Shannon Elizabeth's career with American Pie and Scary Movie

Shannon, 52, shot to fame playing Nadia in American Pie (1999) and Buffy Gilmore in Scary Movie (2000). The two roles turned her into an overnight sensation. While she appeared in American Pie 2 and several other low-budget comedies, her career in Hollywood never quite took off. She was most recently seen on Celebrity Big Brother and in the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019).

The actor has joined a growing list of high-profile celebrities joining OnlyFans, including Carmen Electra, Bhad Bhabie, Mia Khalifa, and The Sopranos star Drea de Matteo. In the recent years, the platform has embarked on an effort to recruit non-porn creators, including comedian Whitney Cummings.

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