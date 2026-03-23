Who was Leonid Radvinsky? OnlyFans owner dies at 43 after cancer battle

Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of OnlyFans, has died at the age of 43 following a prolonged battle with cancer, the company confirmed on Monday. Leonid Radvinsky, owner of OnlyFans dies at 43 after cancer battle

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer,” an OnlyFans spokesperson said. “His family have requested privacy at this difficult time,” reported Reuters.

Who was Leonid Radvinsky Born in Ukraine's Odesa, Leonid Radvinsky moved to Chicago with his family as a child and later lived in Florida, a report in Bloomberg said, adding that Radvinsky was known for maintaining a low public profile, he rarely gave interviews or public statements.

Radvinsky was a Ukrainian-American entrepreneur who rose to prominence after acquiring Fenix International Limited in 2018. He went on to serve as its director and majority shareholder, steering the platform through a period of rapid growth.

Beyond OnlyFans, he founded a venture capital firm, Leo, in 2009, focusing largely on investments in technology companies.

Despite his limited public presence, the company said Radvinsky supported “several philanthropic projects globally.” According to his website, his donations included contributions to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, open-source initiatives, and the West Suburban Humane Society.

OnlyFans also noted that he had moved his ownership stake into a trust in 2024, as reported by Bloomberg.

OnlyFans’ rise under his leadership Founded in 2016 by Tim Stokely, the adult content site saw a surge in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, as lockdowns pushed creators and users online. The platform evolved into a major global subscription-based service for content creators.

OnlyFans operates on a model where it takes a 20% commission on most subscriptions and content sales. In 2024, it reported over 4.6 million creators and around 377 million users, generating revenue of $1.4 billion.

While the company has made efforts to attract more mainstream contributors, including celebrity chefs and athletes, it continues to be primarily associated with adult content.

(With Reuters, Bloomberg inputs)