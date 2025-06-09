American Pie star Jason Biggs snorted cocaine from a stranger’s trash during drug addiction days: ‘Absolutely insane’

American actor Jason Biggs is shedding light on a deeply personal and harrowing chapter of his life, opening up about the extent of his struggles with drug addiction. Known for his breakout role as a teenager in American Pie, Jason spoke about one of the darkest episodes from his 20s—a period when substance use began to spiral out of control. Jason Biggs became famous after starring in American Pie

Speaking on a new episode of Arielle Lorre’s Well podcast, the now 47-year-old actor didn’t hold back in sharing what he described as one of the “craziest stories” from his 20s. Alone in his house at 4 a.m. while his wife Jenny Mollen was asleep upstairs, Jason said, “I was doing cocaine by myself in my house, and I did what I said was the last line.”

Hoping to put an end to the binge, he threw the remaining cocaine in the trash. But the decision didn’t stick for long. “Within 15 minutes, as soon as my last bump is wearing off, I’m like, ‘What am I doing?’ I go into my trash and I take it out and I do a line,” he added.

Trying again to stop himself, he moved the bag outside. “'Okay, I'm done,'” he told himself after tossing it into the garbage bin in front of his house. But even after taking an Ambien to sleep, the pull was too strong. “Before I took the Ambien, I was like, 'One more.' I went outside and I climbed into the trash bin and got the bag of coke and went upstairs and did another line.”

It was in that moment that reality hit. “I was like, 'What the f**k am I doing? This is absolutely insane',” he recalled.

The night escalated further. Jason said he got into his car, drove down in Los Angeles, and found a stranger’s trash can. He put the cocaine into a discarded coffee cup and threw it away again. But the cycle continued. “I drove back to the trash can, retrieved the baggie of drugs from the coffee cup, and snorted another line.”

He acknowledged how unwilling he was to truly quit: “I could have easily opened the baggie and dumped it down the toilet, but I didn't. That’s too final. I knew I was going to finish that bag the moment I got it, but I kept playing this game with myself. That was very close to rock bottom.”

Now years removed from that night, Jason credits his move from Los Angeles to New York as a turning point. “There's something about the energy of New York that gives me something, that fills me in a way that Los Angeles couldn't. I do believe coming to New York helped me. So, I did fall off the wagon here, but that was seven and a half years ago, and it's been going well.”

Jason says he has been sober since 2017, the same year he and Mollen welcomed their second son. In a 2018 Instagram post marking one year of sobriety, he wrote, “I first tried to get sober over five years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle. Turns out this s**t is hard. After some fits and starts, I've managed to put together one year of sobriety. I'm as proud of it as anything in my life.”

His message to others was clear: “If you're struggling, know there's help. Don't be ashamed. We can do this.”