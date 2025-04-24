American Pie's Jason Biggs opens up about impressive 15 kg weight loss at 46, reveals what caused it: It's not Ozempic

While attending an event in New York City on April 22, actor Jason Biggs grabbed attention with his toned-down look in a dark blue suit. In an interview with Page Six at the event, the actor, who turns 47 in May, revealed the health issue that motivated him to drop 35 pounds (15.8 kg). While speaking with the Daily Mail at the same event, Jason shared that 'stress' was also a factor when it came to his weight loss. Also read | Demi Moore at 62 sticks to meat-free diet for toned body, but there's 1 thing she can't give up Jason Biggs got real about his recent weight loss, also revealing how and why he dropped more than 15 kg. (Instagram/ Jason Biggs and AP)

Jason Biggs talks about his weight loss journey

He told Page Six, “I had some cholesterol issues... probably because of the ice cream pints I would knock back.” Jason explained that he shed the weight after altering his diet and workout routine, and his 'cholesterol came down 70 points'. The actor noted that it took 'a while' to get his health in check, and said 'it's been a journey'.

Take a look at his Jason's new avatar at the New York City event:

‘I was eating crap’

Jason told the Daily Mail that despite today's Ozempic craze, his weight loss was the result of major lifestyle changes and 'stress' from directing his first film. Instead of starving himself, Jason — who is a self-admitted ice cream lover — said that he focused on eating 'healthier food' and exercising more frequently. He also said that it took about 'a year and a half' to lose all the extra weight.

He said, “A part of it (weight loss) was, I directed my first movie. Probably the most stressed I’ve ever been in my life, professionally anyway. So that contributed a little bit... it's just healthier food. I was eating crap. I bike ride. I bike a lot. I go up the west side highway to New Jersey. It's one of my favourite things to do.”

While he is happy with his impressive physical transformation, Jason said losing too many kilos wasn't exactly his 'goal'. He said, “I don't know if it was this much, but I wanted to lose weight. I wanted to bring my cholesterol down and I brought it down.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.