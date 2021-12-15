Amid Matrix Resurrections promotions, Priyanka Chopra joins Nick Jonas’ parents, friends for dinner at Sona. See pics

Priyanka Chopra landed in New York ahead of The Matrix Resurrections' release and has been catching up with her family and friends in the city.

Pictures and videos surfaced on the internet show the actor spending time with her friends at her Indian restaurant Sona and heading out for dinner with her in-laws, Nick Jonas'parents - ‘Papa’ Kevin Jonas and ‘Mama’ Denise Jonas.

According to Daily Mail, Priyanka was spotted leaving her New York City restaurant on Tuesday night. As seen in pictures shared online, Priyanka opted for a green knit top, pencil skirt, and black pumps for her night out. She topped it off with a long blazer.

The pictures also featured ‘Papa’ Kevin Jonas and ‘Mama’ Denise Jonas, masked up. A couple of videos from within Sona also show Priyanka having a great time with her friends, including Anjula Acharia. Reposting Anjula's video featuring the group at Sona, Priyanka called them a ‘dream team.’ She also shared a group picture from the restaurant on her Instagram Stories.

Priyanka Chopra shares a pic of her girl gang at Sona.

Priyanka has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections. On Wednesday, marking the second day of promotions, Priyanka shared a bunch of pictures showing her look for the day. “Day 2 #thematrixmovie #MatrixResurrections,” she captioned the post in which she was seen wearing a snake printed outfit.

In The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka plays the role of grown-up Sati. While Warner Bros (WB) and Priyanka didn't divulge much about her role, WB's Korean counterpart revealed her character in a poster released earlier this month.

The film marks the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo after almost two decades. Sharing her experience of working with the actor, Priyanka confirmed with Access that Keanu is ‘the nicest guy in Hollywood.’ She also shared that during the initial days on sets of the film after the lockdown, she was having a ‘tough’ time and was ‘intimidated’ as well. However, Keanu reassured her. “He came up to me and he said, ‘that was a very difficult day and a lot to do, you did such a great job and you should know that',” she said.

