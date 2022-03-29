Amul releases topical on Will Smith and Chris Rock slap controversy: 'Snack, don't smack'

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for cracking a joke at the expense of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith continues to be one of the most talked-about incidents from the event. The incident has received mixed reactions from all across the world, including several Indian celebrities. Amul, known for its creative doodles, has also reacted to the controversy. Also Read| Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith had a blast at Oscars afterparty just hours after he slapped Chris Rock. Watch

The company shared a doodle about the matter on its social media accounts on Tuesday, with the caption, “#Amul Topical: Actor strikes MC at Oscars!” In the artwork, it recreated the unanticipated scene from the Oscars in form of cartoons. The poster included a pun on Chris Rock's name, "Chris Rocked by slap." Amul also posted another pun on the poster, writing, "Snack, don't smack."

Amul's quirky doodle received a lot of positive comments from Twitter users, with some commenting that Chris Rock could have used Amul products as a protection from the slap. One posted an edited picture of Chris with Amul butter on his cheeks, and wrote, "#ChrisRock could have used #Amul as a self-defense before joking...#WillSmith won't have slapped. After all #amulmilk have huge respect Worldwide. Remember #AmirKhan of #PK." Another wrote, "A buttery cheeks or hands could have saved Mr Rock."

A third one joked, "I think Will was hungry. Always take amul chocolates and amul lassi with you next time." Several users dropped laughing emojis on the post.

Will had slapped Chris on stage at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night after the latter cracked a joke about Jada's shaved head. "Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2," the comedian had said, referring to Demi Moore’s 1997 movie GI Jane in which Demi Moore’s character Jordan O’Neil shaved her head after joining Navy Seal and hides away her femininity, transforming into GI Jane. Jada, meanwhile, had revealed on her talk show a few years ago that she took the decision to shave her head after she was diagnosed with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder.

Will issued a public apology to Chris a day after the Oscars, posting on his Instagram account that he is embarrassed and his actions were "out of line." He wrote, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."

