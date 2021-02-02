Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Ana de Armas deletes Twitter account after break up with Ben Affleck
hollywood

Ana de Armas deletes Twitter account after break up with Ben Affleck

Actor Ana de Armas has deleted her Twitter account following her recent break up with actor Ben Affleck. Recently, pictures of a staff member throwing out Ana's life size cut out from Ben's home had surfaced.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Ana De Armas dated Ben Affleck for a few months last year.

Actor Ana de Armas is saying goodbye to social media. The star has deleted her Twitter account following her recent break up with American actor Ben Affleck.

The actor's social media handle no longer exists, which was spotted by her eagle-eyed fans. However, De Armas's Instagram account remains active with the actor sharing a photo of her recent new bob haircut over the weekend.

The Knives Out actor's move of deleting her Twitter handle comes two weeks after People magazine confirmed that she and Affleck had agreed to part ways.

"Ben is no longer dating Ana. Their relationship was complicated. Ana does not want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles," a source told People magazine.

"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," another source said.

"They are at different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he is a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives," the source further said.

Also read: Pratik Gandhi has a very Scam 1992 reaction to Budget 2021. See here

The duo first sparked romance rumours in March 2020 after meeting on the New Orleans set for their upcoming film Deep Water. De Armas confirmed their relationship the following month, making it official on social media after she shared photos with Affleck from her 32nd birthday celebration. The former couple was frequently seen together during the summer as they both spent the quarantine period in Los Angeles. At the time, de Armas spent time with Affleck and his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner -- daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, de Armas can next be seen in the upcoming films Deep Water, No Time to Die and Blonde, where she is set to play the role of iconic late actor Marilyn Monroe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

hollywood

Ana de Armas' life-size cutout trashed outside Ben Affleck's house after breakup

PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:54 PM IST
hollywood

Internet sleuth discovers Ben Affleck’s secret Instagram account, followed by girlfriend Ana de Armas, ex Jennifer Garner

UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2020 07:51 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP