Ana de Armas hits co-star during intense action shoot for Ballerina, hugs him to check if he's okay after shot. Watch

BySantanu Das
Apr 16, 2025 05:38 PM IST

A new clip detailing how the action scenes were shot for Ana de Armas' upcoming film Ballerina have been released by the makers. Take a look.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see how actor Ana de Armas fares in the John Wick spin-off Ballerina. A new BTS clip from the shoot was released by the makers on the official Instagram account of the action film, where the actor was seen giving a shot which involved a confrontation with another male actor. But as the shot ended, the actor hugged him to check if he got hurt in the scene. (Also read: Keanu Reeves shares details on new John Wick spin-off Ballerina starring Ana de Armas: 'I got to be in it')

Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas in the lead, is set for June 6 release date.
Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas in the lead, is set for June 6 release date.

Ana de Armas does a fight scene

In the video, Ana was seen taking a few short jumps to get into the character. The scene involved Ana's character fighting with a man who seemed to enter her house. As the director said action, the scene focused on Ana confronting the man who came running at the kitchen counter, and tried to knock her down. Ana grabbed a frying pan and hit him on the back of his head, and the scene continued for a few more seconds.

Just as the director said cut, Ana immediately let go of the intensity and proceeded to hug her co-star. She checked on him and seemed to ask if he is okay. He assured that he is fine and smiled. Ana then told a crew member that she had to hit on his head and smiled with a sigh of relief.

About Ballerina

The new film is set in the high-stakes world of assassins, and is a spin-off from the John Wick franchise. It focuses on a young, highly skilled assassin played by Ana de Armas.

The story follows her quest for vengeance against those who murdered her family, unfolding between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4. If the BTS clip was any indication fans can expect the same sleek action and meticulously choreographed fight sequences that made the John Wick series a global phenomenon. Keanu Reeves reprises his role as John Wick, alongside Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Gabriel Byrne, and Norman Reedus.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
