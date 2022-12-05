Keanu Reeves shares details on new John Wick spin-off Ballerina starring Ana de Armas: 'I got to be in it'

Keanu Reeves is disclosing new details about the John Wick spin-off Ballerina, that will star actor Ana de Armas. The actor revealed some details about the next installment in the John Wick franchise, a spinoff film titled Ballerina at the Comic Con Experience 2022, which is considered to be the largest pop culture festival in the world that has panels ranging from films to video games, comics to TV series, in São Paulo, Brazil. (Also read: John Wick Chapter 4 trailer: Keanu Reeves' slick assassin must duel to death for his freedom, fans fear for him. Watch)

Scheduled to release later this year, Ballerina stars Ana de Armas in the lead, with Keanu reprising the role of Boogeyman in the spinoff. Keanu took the stage at Comic Con panel to talk about John Wick and shared some exciting details about the film, adding "I got to be in it, so I'm in it for a few sequences. So that was nice. They're filming right now, and the script's great, the story's cool. Looking forward to it."

According to a report in the online portal Collider, Keanu also revealed what can fans expect from the new addition in the spinoff. He added that Ana de Armas will be playing a "woman who has some very difficult circumstances and who's looking for revenge." He further said, "Whoever killed her- someone killed her father. Who could that be? And so it's her journey for actually understanding her past. She lost her father at a young age, and she doesn't really know what happened. Only that someone came into the house and killed her father, who had a tattoo." Keanu concluded by saying, "And as we know in John Wick, if you have a tattoo, something's going on."

The John Wick franchise is all set to release the next film in 2023, with John Wick: Chapter 4 coming out next March. Although an official release date has not yet been disclosed, the subsequent spinoff film, Ballerina, is set for release later during the year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON