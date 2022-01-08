Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire ‘snuck into’ a theatre to watch Spider-Man No Way Home: 'No one knew we were there'

Actor Andrew Garfield has revealed that he ‘snuck into’ a theatre along with Tobey Maguire to watch the screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In a recent interview, Andrew described how they watched the film without anyone knowing about them.

Andrew Garfield had an extended cameo in Marvel's recent offering Spider-Man: No Way Home. He teamed up with Tobey Maguire to help Tom Holland's Peter Parker save the multiverse.

In an interview with ET, Andrew said, "I still can't believe it happened. I snuck into a theatre on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theatre together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together. And to find brotherhood with Tobey as well, and with Tom, and the fact that we do share a very unique experience."

Speaking about himself, Tobey and Tom's Peter Parkers, Andrew also added, "The theme of mentorship and how these two people across the universe were the only ones that could really, fully understand what this young man was going through, and that was really important to us as well, that it was really about Tom and Tom's character, Tom's Peter, Tom's journey as the centre of that. And we were just there to kind of support and have a lot of fun, and it was so much God damn fun."

According to CNN, Spider-Man: No Way Home, made history when it became the second-highest opening movie after making a record-breaking $260 million at the domestic box office. Only 2019's Avengers: Endgame, one of the biggest blockbusters of all time, opened to higher numbers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home features Tom Holland as the titular superhero and Zendaya as his girlfriend, MJ. Benedict Cumberbatch as the magic-wielding neurosurgeon Doctor Strange, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei also feature in the film.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Shaky plot aside, No Way Home relies on the customary steady stream of explosions, pre-visualized fight scenes, and eager-to-please humour to keep things going, ensuring there’s never a dull moment, but rarely a great one. Instead, it works better in the few sequences where it actually chooses to take itself seriously, when there are real stakes and something is actually on the line for Peter, such as in the big, emotionally turbulent middle."

