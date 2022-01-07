‘A Spider-Man tradition’: Tom Holland shares video of him, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield dancing in costume on sets

Spider-Man: No Way Home gave fans one of the most memorable moments in superhero film history when the three actors who have played Spider-Man--Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland--teamed up. On Thursday, Tom shared a video on his social media highlighting the similarities in the three actors’ on-set behaviour.

Tom shared a reel posted by a fan account on his Instagram story, which showed clips of all three actors goofing around on the sets of their respective films. The video, which was captioned, “It’s really a Spider-Man tradition,” showed Tobey, Tom, and Andrew in costume along with their leading ladies--Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone, and Zendaya respectively. The three couples were goofing around and dancing in between takes.

The video also had shots of Tobey and Tom landing with their heroines in their arms in a very similar manner. Fans descended upon the original post after Tom shared it, congratulating the account for getting Tom’s attention. Some commented with the now-popular hashtag #makeatsm3, a plea to Sony Studios to ‘Make the Amazing Spider-Man 3’. The Amazing Spider-Man series starred Andrew Garfield and consisted of two films. A third film had been planned and even announced but later shelved in favour of a new series starring Tom Holland.

Also read: Andrew Garfield improvised ‘I love you’ line from Spider-Man No Way Home: ‘It was just me loving them'

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, emerged as the most successful film of 2021, earning over a billion dollars at the global box office. It brought back several fan favourite actors reprising their roles from previous Spider-Man films, including Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Fox.

The film’s success--particularly the return of Tobey and Andrew--has led a section of the fans to clamour for bringing them back as Spider-Man. Some have asked that Andrew be allowed to finish his arc in his third movie. Others have advocated for a web series featuring either Andrew or Tobey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON