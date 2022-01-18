Andrew Garfield lied to Emma Stone as well about Spider-Man: No Way Home, she called him 'jerk' upon finding out

Andrew Garfield lied about starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home not just to his fans and the media but also to his ex-girlfriend and The Amazing Spider-Man co-star, Emma Stone. In a new interview, Andrew has revealed that despite her repeated questions, Andrew never let Emma know how he was indeed a part of the movie.

On Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Andrew revealed how Emma kept on texting him about it. “Emma kept on texting me. She was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about

"She was like, ‘Shut up. Just tell me.’ I'm like, 'I honestly don't know' — I kept it going, even with her. And then she saw it. She was like, 'You're a jerk.'"

This is also how most Spider-Man fans felt when they witness Andrew step out of the space portal during No Way Home. Except, all the lying and deceit was quickly forgiven and a new wave of adoration for Andrew has swept over film lovers. Fans are making Reels and TikToks and petitioning to get Andrew his own, third The Amazing Spider-Man movie.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew joined forces with first Peter Parker Tobey Maguire from Sam Raimi's series of Spider-Man movies and the current Spider-Man, Tom Holland, MCU's younger, high-school-going Peter Parker. Kirsten Dunst, who played MJ in the first three and Emma, who starred with Andrew, were not parts of the movie.

Andrew has been giving a bunch of interviews since the film's release, talking about putting on the Spidey suit again and teaming up with his 'brothers'. Speaking to Variety, Andrew said the boys all exchanged notes about their suits and how Tom's was a little more restricting than his. “I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out. But then also, you just become a fan and say, ‘Oh my god we’re all together in the suits and we’re doing the pointing thing," he said, referring to the viral meme in which three versions of cartoon Spider-Man point at each other in disbelief. It was a reimagined version of a scene from the 1967 animated series.

Spider-Man: No Way Home became 2021's biggest hit around the world, raking in more than $1.5 billion.

