Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Andrew Garfield offers carefully-worded denial about being in Spider-Man: Far From Home: 'I'm not aware'
hollywood

Andrew Garfield offers carefully-worded denial about being in Spider-Man: Far From Home: 'I'm not aware'

Andrew Garfield offered a carefully-worded denial about being in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Check out what he said here. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Actor Andrew Garfield has once again denied that he is going to appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the third solo Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland. It has long been rumoured that the film will also feature Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, both of whom have played the superhero in the past. 

In a new interview, the actor said that the idea of three Spider-Man actors uniting on screen excites him as a fan, but he said ‘on record’ that he isn't ‘aware’ that Far From Home is something that he is ‘involved in’. 

He told Variety, “I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f***ing cool would it be if they did that?’ But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m f***ed. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

RELATED STORIES

The recently unveiled trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home added fuel to the rumours. It featured the villain Doctor Octopus, played by Alfred Molina, and also teased the involvement of the Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe. Both actors appeared in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy. It has also been confirmed that Jamie Foxx, who played Electro in Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is going to be a part of Far From Home.

Also read: The real reason why Andrew Garfield was fired as Spider-Man, replaced by Tom Holland

The actor played Spider-Man in two films before the series was rebooted with Tom Holland in the lead role, and a direct connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Far From Home is slated to release in December.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andrew garfield spider-man tom holland tobey maguire
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Olivia Munn expecting first child with John Mulaney

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins marries director Charlie McDowell, see pics

Kylie announces second pregnancy with Travis, Stormi kisses her baby bump. Watch

Priyanka shares Matrix Resurrections teaser, see first look of Keanu as Neo
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP