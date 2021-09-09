Andrew Garfield offers carefully-worded denial about being in Spider-Man: Far From Home: 'I'm not aware'

Actor Andrew Garfield has once again denied that he is going to appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the third solo Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland. It has long been rumoured that the film will also feature Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, both of whom have played the superhero in the past.

In a new interview, the actor said that the idea of three Spider-Man actors uniting on screen excites him as a fan, but he said ‘on record’ that he isn't ‘aware’ that Far From Home is something that he is ‘involved in’.

He told Variety, “I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f***ing cool would it be if they did that?’ But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m f***ed. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

The recently unveiled trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home added fuel to the rumours. It featured the villain Doctor Octopus, played by Alfred Molina, and also teased the involvement of the Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe. Both actors appeared in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy. It has also been confirmed that Jamie Foxx, who played Electro in Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is going to be a part of Far From Home.

The actor played Spider-Man in two films before the series was rebooted with Tom Holland in the lead role, and a direct connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Far From Home is slated to release in December.