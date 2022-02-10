Andrew Garfield reveals Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire reached out to him after Oscar nomination: ‘Got a sweet text’

Andrew Garfield got nominated in the Best Actor category for the 94th Academy Awards on Tuesday for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick…Boom. The actor has now opened up about the “very sweet" text messages that he received from his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

Andrew and Tobey featured in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which release last year. Andrew, who received a lot of appreciation for his role in Tick, Tick...Boom!, portrays the role of musical theatre composer Jonathan Larson in the film.

In an interview with Variety, when asked if he heard from his fellow Spider-Man actors Tom and Tobey following the nomination announcement, the actor said, “Yeah I have! I got a sweet, sweet text from Tom and Tobey. Very, very sweet. The Spider brothers are in action today and they’ve been very, very supportive. It’s very lovely.”

Talking about his Oscar nomination, he has said, “It’s such a strange thing to be able to do what I love in my life.. I know how lucky I am. This is really emotional. It’s deeply moving to be honored and recognized in this way. It’s very surreal. I keep thinking about myself as a 16-year-old acting student, just wondering if I had what it took or if I was barking up the wrong tree.”

He added, “I would love to continue working with Tobey [Maguire] and with Tom [Holland]. That kind of three brother dynamic is so juicy.”

Earlier, Tom told Hollywood Reporter that he "could not be happier" for Andrew. Talking about the positive reception to Andrew's performance, Tom said, “Had someone said to me after my second movie that I was done and this other kid was taking over, I would’ve been heartbroken. So looking back, I wish I had the chance to make amends with him, but this film was our opportunity. It was not only an opportunity for him to make peace with the character and the studio, but it was also an opportunity for me and him to have this moment where we realise we could share this thing."

On the big screen, Tobey had first played the role of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in filmmaker Sam Raimi's trilogy- Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). He was later followed by Andrew, who starred in- The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). Tom later took over the role, making his first appearance with Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War, before bagging his first solo Spider-Man film Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

