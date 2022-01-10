Andrew Garfield says lying about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home was ‘weirdly enjoyable’

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s return as Spider-Man in the recently-released Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the best and worst-kept secret of the year at the same time. Worst because rumours about the two donning the Spidey costume again had been floating for some time, and best because Andrew repeatedly denied such reports. In a recent interview, Andrew admits that lying about that was quite ‘stressful but enjoyable’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Andrew played Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in two solo films of The Amazing Spider-Man series in 2012 and 2014. He returned to the role in No Way Home to team up with Tobey and the new Spidey, Tom Holland in Marvel's multiversal adventure, much to fans’ joy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, in the lead-up to the film, Andrew had denied being in it on several occasions. In a recent interview with The Wrap, the actor addressed all the lying. “It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie,” he said, adding, “It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable.”

Andrew likened him hiding his appearance in the film to Werewolf, a popular party game in which a person is assigned to be a ‘werewolf’ but has to hide it from other players. “It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun,” said Andrew.

Also read:

The actor said he ‘hated lying’ to people about it but he kept at it by ‘framing it as a game’. He added that he imagined himself as a Spider-Man fan and wondered what he would want as a fan. “I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn’t in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theatre when my instinct was proven right,” he argued.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2021, Andrew was also seen in the biopic Tick, Tick... Boom!, where he played musician Jonathan Larson. On Sunday night, he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his performance in the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON