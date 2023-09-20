News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Angelica Ross reveals alleged discrimination and transphobia by American Horror Story co-star Emma Roberts

Angelica Ross reveals alleged discrimination and transphobia by American Horror Story co-star Emma Roberts

Actress Angelica Ross opens up about alleged discrimination and transphobia by former co-star Emma Roberts.

Actress Angelica Ross, known for her roles in "American Horror Story," has opened up about her experience with alleged discrimination and transphobia by her former co-star Emma Roberts.

Actress Angelica Ross opens up about alleged discrimination and transphobia by former co-star Emma Roberts.(Instagram/angelicaross)
In an Instagram Live video, Ross candidly shared an incident that occurred during their time working together. She recounted an encounter with Roberts when someone named John interjected during a conversation. Ross explained, "And John is like, 'OK ladies, that's enough. Let's get back to work.' And she then looks at me and goes, 'Don't you mean lady?' I am looking at her dead a** in the camera, and I am like, 'What the f**k did you just say?'"

Ross revealed that at the time, she kept quiet about the incident because she was concerned that people might perceive her as the problem. She recalled feeling her blood boil as she tried to process Roberts' comment.

"So we had scenes together, and I never spoke to her. She could feel the energy coming off of me. She'd be like, 'Are you okay?' and I'd be like, 'Hmm. Don't blame me. You've been playing mind games with everybody on the set," Ross explained.

Angelica Ross joined the cast of "American Horror Story" in its ninth season and made history as the first transgender actor to secure two series regular roles. She portrayed characters such as Donna Chambers and The Chemist in subsequent seasons.

Ross also shared her experience of being on a seven-year "first position" contract with FX, which prevented her from working elsewhere without the network's approval. Despite initially being told she would return for Season 11 of "AHS," it didn't happen. This caused her to decline an opportunity with Marvel, as FX delayed her release. Emma Roberts has not yet responded publicly to Ross's allegations.

