Angelina Jolie opens up on divorce from Brad Pitt, plans to leave ‘shallow’ Hollywood: ‘I wouldn’t be an actress today’

Angelina Jolie opened up about her divorce from actor Brad Pitt and the intense public scrutiny and media attention that has followed her in Hollywood. In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine, the Academy Award winning actor admitted that she would not become an actor if she was just starting out in the industry in 2023. (Also read: Angelina Jolie's first look for legendary opera singer Maria Callas biopic unveiled)

Angelina on being an actor in Hollywood

Angelina Jolie talked about the pressures of staying in the limelight in Hollywood.

Speaking with The Wall Street Journal Magazine in a new interview, Angelina said: "I wouldn’t be an actress today. My body reacts very strongly to stress. My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell’s palsy six months before my divorce. When I was starting out, it wasn’t as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much. I’ve just been around so long and there’s been everything said."

The actor further opened up about leaving Hollywood, and added: "It’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can. I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity.”

About Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's relationship

Angelina Jolie had met Brad Pitt in 2004 while shooting for Mr. and Mrs Smith. The duo dated for 10 years before getting married in 2014. They decided to get divorced in 2016. They share six children: 17-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Pax, 14-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox who are 10 years old. They have a legal tussle going on over property and other issues. In June, Brad sued Angelina for selling her portion of their shared French vineyard without consulting him.

On the work front, Angelina Jolie will be seen turning legendary opera singer Maria Callas on screen in director Pablo Larrain's Maria. The film will tell the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest female opera singer, relived and reimagined during her final days in 1970s Paris.

