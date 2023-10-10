Angelina Jolie's first look for legendary opera singer Maria Callas biopic unveiled

The wait is finally over. The first look of actor Angelina Jolie as legendary opera singer Maria Callas from Pablo Larrain's biopic Maria has been unveiled. Take a look. Based on true accounts, Maria will tell the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world's greatest female opera singer, relived and reimagined during her final days in 1970s Paris, Deadline reported. Also read: ‘I would’ve gone…’: Angelina Jolie talks about motherhood and life after divorce from Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie's look for singer Maria Callas' biopic titled Maria. (Pablo Larrain)

Maria cast

Alongside Jolie, the cast also includes Pierfrancesco Favino (Adagio, The Hummingbird), Alba Rohrwacher (La Chimera, Hungry Hearts), Haluk Bilginer (Winter Sleep), Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog, Elvis) and Valeria Golino (Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Caos Calmo). The script, which was completed prior to the WGA strike, comes from Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders).

Making of Maria

Producers are Juan de Dios Larrain for Fabula, Jonas Dornbach for Komplizen Film and Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment. Sales are handled by FilmNation Entertainment. On starting working on the film, Larrain said in a statement, "I am incredibly excited to start production on Maria, which I hope will bring Maria Callas' remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steven Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially, Angelina's brilliant work and extraordinary preparation."

Jolie's costumes in the film are based on original garments worn by Callas. The production has consulted with animal rights groups including PETA regarding the use of vintage fur items worn in the film from costume designer Massimo Cantini Parrini's archive collection. A conscious decision was made not to use or source any new fur.

