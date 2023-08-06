Angus Cloud's mother dispels suicide rumors: ‘He did not intend to check out’

Angus Cloud, the talented actor renowned for his role as Fezco in HBO's Euphoria, tragically passed away at the tender age of 25. The young actor was found deceased at his family's residence in Oakland, California, on July 31. While his family confirmed the loss, they initially withheld the cause.

Angus Cloud, cast member of the HBO teen drama series 'Euphoria', is pictured on set in this undated handout photo.(HBO/Eddy Chen/Handout via REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Four days after his passing, Angus' mother, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin, took to Facebook to share poignant insights into her son's final days. Contrary to speculations, Lisa asserted that her son “did not intend to end his life.”

Lisa provided a glimpse into Angus' last day, describing it as one filled with joy and aspirations. He spent his hours reorganizing his room and expressing his intent to support his sisters' college education and provide emotional and financial assistance to his mother. Lisa emphasized, “He did not intend to end his life.”

Lisa recounted the heart-wrenching details of Angus' final moments. "When we hugged goodnight, we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning," she shared. Angus fell asleep while working on art projects and never woke up. Lisa acknowledged the possibility of an accidental overdose, but stressed that her son “did not intend to check out of this world.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lisa praised Angus' resilience, highlighting his miraculous recovery from a severe head injury a decade ago. She recounted how his motherly intervention saved his life back then. "I would have died," Angus revealed in an interview. Despite the head injury, Angus grew into a creative force and left an indelible mark through his role in Euphoria.

In her grief, Lisa urged others to honor Angus' memory through acts of kindness. She shared her hope that people would incorporate random acts of kindness into their daily lives.