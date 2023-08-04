Actor Angus Cloud's death possibly linked to overdose, social media mourns

The cause of death for Angus Cloud Hickey has allegedly been revealed. The actor's mother, Lisa Cloud McLaughlin, called 911 about a possible overdose. Actor Angus Cloud's tragic death possibly due to overdose revealed by his mother's 911 call. Social media mourns the loss of the Euphoria star.(via REUTERS)

She told the cops that Angus did not have a pulse. He was later confirmed to have been dead on the scene by the time the fire department got there. It is said the American actor, who is known for his role as Fezco in the HBO drama series Euphoria, was going through some dark thoughts.

His dark thoughts are said to have been revealed by his father, Conor Hickey, who passed away due to cancer.

He passed away on May 18th, 2023, after a short illness. His wife, Lisa Cloud McLaughlin, later disclosed that his death took place due to cancer in a tribute post on her Facebook page on June 2nd, where she wrote:

I know I will eventually get out of the puddle of tears I am swimming in.

People on social media are mourning the loss of the actor, with some of his fellow classmates sharing tribute photos. The HBO and Euphoria social media accounts have also expressed their condolences.

Angus was having severe suicidal thoughts since he got back from Ireland. He was in Ireland because it was the place where his father was laid to rest. Shortly after the service, the actor decided to spend some time in Ireland to work his way through overcoming the grief.

He seemed to have faced severe drug addiction in the past, according to a claim made by his former talent manager. The manager also went on to say the actor had to be revived once by Narcan after an overdose last January.

It is still unclear what the actor overdosed on at the time of his death, but last year, when he was revived by Narcan, he overdosed on prescription pills.

