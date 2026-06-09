Anthony Guidera cause of death: How did The Godfather III star die at 65? Devastating final moments revealed

Anthony Guidera, an actor known for his roles in films such as The Godfather Part III, Armageddon, and Species, passed away at the age of 65. His career spanned from the 1990s until 2005.

Anthony Guidera's cause of death

Anthony Guidera, an actor celebrated for his performances in films like The Godfather Part III, died at 65 after collapsing at home on May 11. (X@InMemoriamX)

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On Tuesday, June 9, TMZ reported the news of Guidera's passing, following a statement from his wife Valarie, who revealed that he collapsed at their residence in Southern California on May 11. She mentioned that he spent the final three weeks of his life on life support in a hospital. Valarie said that Anthony was removed from life support in accordance with a prior directive and subsequently died on Saturday, June 6. She informed TMZ that the doctors were unable to ascertain the reason behind the cessation of his heart function.

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Anthony and Valarie's spiritual foundation issues statement

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{{^usCountry}} Anthony and Valarie offered their services at a “spiritual foundation” known as Astara, located in Palos Verdes Estates, California. The actor is acknowledged as one of the volunteers on the organization's website; Astara referred to him as "Reverend Anthony" when they announced his passing on June 6. "It is with profound sadness that we share the unexpected loss of Astara's Reverend Anthony," the organization stated in an Instagram post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthony and Valarie offered their services at a “spiritual foundation” known as Astara, located in Palos Verdes Estates, California. The actor is acknowledged as one of the volunteers on the organization's website; Astara referred to him as "Reverend Anthony" when they announced his passing on June 6. "It is with profound sadness that we share the unexpected loss of Astara's Reverend Anthony," the organization stated in an Instagram post. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "We are devastated and trying to breathe through the impossible taking each moment as it comes. Please hold his eternal light in your hearts and his family in your prayers." Here's what Valarie said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are devastated and trying to breathe through the impossible taking each moment as it comes. Please hold his eternal light in your hearts and his family in your prayers." Here's what Valarie said {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a Facebook post, Anthony's wife Valarie stated, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Anthony. We are devastated and trying to breathe through the impossible, taking each moment as it comes." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a Facebook post, Anthony's wife Valarie stated, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Anthony. We are devastated and trying to breathe through the impossible, taking each moment as it comes." {{/usCountry}}

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“Please hold this eternal light in your hearts and our family in your prayers.”

She has one son, Nick, with the actor.

Who was Anthony Guidera? A look at his career

Guidera is recognized for his roles in approximately 30 films and television series from 1990 to 2005.

He made his debut on screen as a bodyguard in Francis Ford Coppola's 1990 film The Godfather Part III and also featured in films such as Undercover Heat, Species, The Rock, The Postman, Armageddon, and The Annihilation of Fish.

Additionally, he made guest appearances in television series including Baywatch, The Good News, and ER, among others.

The 2005 film L.A. Dicks represented Guidera's last acting appearance on screen.

Furthermore, the actor received an MTV Movie Award in 1996, sharing the honor with his co-star Natasha Henstridge for Best Kiss in the film Species.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

species us entertainment california Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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