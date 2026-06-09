...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Anthony Guidera’s family: All we know about ‘Godfather III’ actor’s wife and son after his demise

Anthony Guidera, known for roles in The Godfather Part III and Armageddon, passed away at 65 after a medical emergency. 

Jun 09, 2026 09:55 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Anthony Guidera, the actor known for appearing in films including “The Godfather Part III,” “Species” and “Armageddon,” is being remembered by family and loved ones following his death at age 65.

Valarie and Anthony shared one son together, Nick.(valarie.anderson/Facebook)

According to reports from Page Six, People and TMZ, Guidera died on June 6 after spending several weeks on life support following a medical emergency at his Southern California home.

The actor is survived by his wife, Valarie, and their son, Nick. Valarie reportedly told TMZ that Guidera collapsed at home on May 11 after his heart suddenly stopped. He remained on life support in a hospital for nearly three weeks before being brought home in line with his previously stated wishes.

Doctors were reportedly unable to determine what caused the cardiac arrest.

Tributes and statements shared by his family have offered a glimpse into his personal life away from Hollywood.

Wife Valarie shares emotional tribute

Over the years, Valarie frequently shared family moments online involving Guidera and their son Nick. In a Father’s Day tribute reported by Page Six, she praised the actor as “beyond a father” and called him “a true influencer of dreams.”

Family also connected to spiritual organization

According to People, Anthony and Valarie were volunteers at Astara, a spiritual organization based in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

The organization announced Guidera’s death on Instagram and referred to him as “Reverend Anthony” in its tribute message.

Also Read: Who is Kenneth Iwamasa? Matthew Perry’s assistant sentenced in ‘Friends’ actor’s ketamine death case

Guidera began his acting career in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1990 film “The Godfather Part III,” where he played a bodyguard named Anthony. He later appeared in movies including “Species,” “The Rock,” “The Postman” and “Armageddon,” while also making television appearances on shows such as “Baywatch” and “ER.”

His final onscreen acting credit came in the 2005 film “L.A. Dicks.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

us news us entertainment death actor hollywood
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Anthony Guidera’s family: All we know about ‘Godfather III’ actor’s wife and son after his demise
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.