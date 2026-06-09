Anthony Guidera’s family: All we know about ‘Godfather III’ actor’s wife and son after his demise

Anthony Guidera, the actor known for appearing in films including “The Godfather Part III,” “Species” and “Armageddon,” is being remembered by family and loved ones following his death at age 65.

Valarie and Anthony shared one son together, Nick.(valarie.anderson/Facebook)

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According to reports from Page Six, People and TMZ, Guidera died on June 6 after spending several weeks on life support following a medical emergency at his Southern California home.

The actor is survived by his wife, Valarie, and their son, Nick. Valarie reportedly told TMZ that Guidera collapsed at home on May 11 after his heart suddenly stopped. He remained on life support in a hospital for nearly three weeks before being brought home in line with his previously stated wishes.

Doctors were reportedly unable to determine what caused the cardiac arrest.

Tributes and statements shared by his family have offered a glimpse into his personal life away from Hollywood.

Wife Valarie shares emotional tribute

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{{^usCountry}} In a Facebook post following Guidera’s death, Valarie wrote, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Anthony. We are devastated and trying to breathe through the impossible, taking each moment as it comes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a Facebook post following Guidera’s death, Valarie wrote, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Anthony. We are devastated and trying to breathe through the impossible, taking each moment as it comes.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Please hold this eternal light in your hearts and our family in your prayers,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Please hold this eternal light in your hearts and our family in your prayers,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Valarie and Anthony shared one son together, Nick. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Valarie and Anthony shared one son together, Nick. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} People additionally reported that Valarie later commented on a friend’s Instagram tribute, writing, “The passing of the man that holds my heart and shares my soul is devastating.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People additionally reported that Valarie later commented on a friend’s Instagram tribute, writing, “The passing of the man that holds my heart and shares my soul is devastating.” {{/usCountry}}

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Over the years, Valarie frequently shared family moments online involving Guidera and their son Nick. In a Father’s Day tribute reported by Page Six, she praised the actor as “beyond a father” and called him “a true influencer of dreams.”

Family also connected to spiritual organization

According to People, Anthony and Valarie were volunteers at Astara, a spiritual organization based in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

The organization announced Guidera’s death on Instagram and referred to him as “Reverend Anthony” in its tribute message.

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Guidera began his acting career in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1990 film “The Godfather Part III,” where he played a bodyguard named Anthony. He later appeared in movies including “Species,” “The Rock,” “The Postman” and “Armageddon,” while also making television appearances on shows such as “Baywatch” and “ER.”

His final onscreen acting credit came in the 2005 film “L.A. Dicks.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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