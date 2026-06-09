Anthony Guidera cause of death: How did The Godfather III star die at 65? Devastating final moments revealed

Anthony Guidera, an actor known for his roles in films such as The Godfather Part III, Armageddon, and Species, passed away at the age of 65. His career spanned from the 1990s until 2005. Anthony Guidera, an actor celebrated for his performances in films like The Godfather Part III, died at 65 after collapsing at home on May 11. (X@InMemoriamX)

Anthony Guidera's cause of death On Tuesday, June 9, TMZ reported the news of Guidera's passing, following a statement from his wife Valarie, who revealed that he collapsed at their residence in Southern California on May 11. She mentioned that he spent the final three weeks of his life on life support in a hospital. Valarie said that Anthony was removed from life support in accordance with a prior directive and subsequently died on Saturday, June 6. She informed TMZ that the doctors were unable to ascertain the reason behind the cessation of his heart function.

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Anthony and Valarie's spiritual foundation issues statement Anthony and Valarie offered their services at a “spiritual foundation” known as Astara, located in Palos Verdes Estates, California. The actor is acknowledged as one of the volunteers on the organization's website; Astara referred to him as "Reverend Anthony" when they announced his passing on June 6. "It is with profound sadness that we share the unexpected loss of Astara's Reverend Anthony," the organization stated in an Instagram post.

"We are devastated and trying to breathe through the impossible taking each moment as it comes. Please hold his eternal light in your hearts and his family in your prayers."

Here's what Valarie said In a Facebook post, Anthony's wife Valarie stated, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Anthony. We are devastated and trying to breathe through the impossible, taking each moment as it comes."

“Please hold this eternal light in your hearts and our family in your prayers.”

She has one son, Nick, with the actor.

Who was Anthony Guidera? A look at his career Guidera is recognized for his roles in approximately 30 films and television series from 1990 to 2005.

He made his debut on screen as a bodyguard in Francis Ford Coppola's 1990 film The Godfather Part III and also featured in films such as Undercover Heat, Species, The Rock, The Postman, Armageddon, and The Annihilation of Fish.

Additionally, he made guest appearances in television series including Baywatch, The Good News, and ER, among others.

The 2005 film L.A. Dicks represented Guidera's last acting appearance on screen.

Furthermore, the actor received an MTV Movie Award in 1996, sharing the honor with his co-star Natasha Henstridge for Best Kiss in the film Species.