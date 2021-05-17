Anthony Mackie admits he was 'horrified' when he found out Sebastian Stan was playing Tommy Lee

Hollywood star Anthony Mackie explained at the MTV Movie and TV Awards why he was initially 'horrified' when he learned that his The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star Sebastian Stan is playing Motley Crue star, Tommy Lee.

While doing press for the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, Anthony told Variety he was initially 'horrified' upon learning his co-star will portray the rocker in the upcoming Hulu miniseries Pam and Tommy, opposite Lily James as Pamela Anderson.

Luckily, Anthony came around when he got a look at Sebastian in character for the show that centers on the former couple's marriage, not to mention the attention surrounding their stolen sex tape.

The Altered Carbon star shared, "He sent me a video on set and a few photos, and I was blown away. I was really surprised and impressed that he was able to do it."

He went on to explain his initial feelings, "I was horrified. I was like, 'What are you doing? You're playing Tommy Lee?' And the first picture he sent me, it's just humbling when you see your friend, and he succeeds. And he crushed it. I mean, he really was able to transform, and that's every actor's dream with every role you play."

Anthony added that he's delighted to see the general public finally appreciating Sebastian's full range of talent.

"Sebastian is a great actor, and him getting his just due. And people being able to see him for the chameleon that he is--not just the beautifully amazing, blue-eyed god that he is--it's very refreshing to see your friend win."

Still, not everyone is looking forward to watching Pam and Tommy. Courtney Love, who is friends with Pam, took to Facebook on May 16 and lambasted the project, claiming that the couple's sex tape 'destroyed' the Baywatch alum's life.

The Hole singer posted, "I find this so f--king outrageous. My heart goes out to Pammy...further causing her complex trauma . And shame on lily James whoever the f--k she is."

