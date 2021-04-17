IND USA
Anushka Sharma is one of the celebrities who offered condolences on the death of Helen McCrory.
hollywood

Anushka Sharma, Sophie Turner, Cillian Murphy remember Harry Potter star Helen McCrory: 'I am broken-hearted'

  • Actors Anushka Sharma, Sophie Turner and Cillian Murphy have all shared messages and social media posts remembering Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter actor Helen McCrory.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 10:28 AM IST

Actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories on Friday to express heartbreak at the death of Harry Potter star, Helen McCrory. She died at the age of 52 after a long fight against cancer.

Anushka shared a picture of Helen and wrote, "Helen McCrory, may you always rest in peace, gleaming in your brilliance." She also added a broken heart emoji. Actor Sophie Turner also shared a picture of Helen on Instagram Stories.

Helen's Peaky Blinder's co-star Cillian Murphy said in a statement, "I am broken-hearted to lose such a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being. She was also a gifted actor – fearless and magnificent. She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played."

“It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. I will dearly miss my pal. My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family," he added.

Anushka's message on Helen's death.
Harry Potter author JK Rowling wrote, "I’m devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news."

Helen's husband, fellow actor Damian Lewis, said she died 'peacefully at home' after a 'heroic battle with cancer'. “She died as she lived. Fearlessly,” he wrote on Twitter. "God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

Helen was one of Britain’s most respected actors, who made her mark by playing a succession of formidable and sometimes fearsome women.She played the matriarch of a crime family on Peaky Blinders and the scheming Voldemort ally Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies.

