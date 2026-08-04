Anya Taylor-Joy says women don't have luxury of method acting like men in Hollywood: ‘We have things to take care of’

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy has something to say about the never-ending debate around method acting. The Dune actor feels that women in the industry never get the opportunity to fully become immersed in their roles like some of their male counterparts, since they always have more things going on outside of work. In a recent conversation, the actor said that she has never been a method actor and she does even see herself opting that kind of skill.

Women don't have the luxury of method acting

Anya Taylor-Joy questions method acting, says women can't 'completely lose our minds'. (AFP)

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In recent years, Anya has captivated the audiences with her strong performances on screen. However, she does not see method acting as a tool that impresses her. “If you'll notice, women don't method act because we have things to take care of, so we can't completely lose our minds. I see acting as a controlled psychosis in a way. You're pretending to be somebody else and having their thoughts 16 hours a day and moving like them, in their house, in their clothes. It's like having a sister or a roommate check in up [in my mind] for a little bit,” she told Complex News.

Taylor-Joy, the star and executive producer of the Apple TV+ show Lucky, revealed that she gets so caught up in her character at times that people close to her see a difference. “Sometimes if it gets out of hand, they'll call me by the character name and they'll be like ‘we need to check in again’. I can't imagine keeping it up all the time because, again, you're going to work with hundreds of people and it is your responsibility to be good to them and to help them do their best job. If you're too invested in being an a**h*le then that's not gonna be very fun” she revealed.

What's next for Anya?

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{{^usCountry}} Currently, Anya Taylor-Joy is the lead and executive producer in Lucky, which is the crime series by Apple TV+ that aired its premiere on July 15, 2026. She has several projects lined up, including Dune: Part Three in which she will reprise her role as Alia Atreides. The film is slated to be released on December 18, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, Anya Taylor-Joy is the lead and executive producer in Lucky, which is the crime series by Apple TV+ that aired its premiere on July 15, 2026. She has several projects lined up, including Dune: Part Three in which she will reprise her role as Alia Atreides. The film is slated to be released on December 18, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition, she has also been cast as Seren, a new Sindar Elf character in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. The movie is set to be released on December 17, 2027. Moreover, besides these big franchise films, she is also attached to Netflix's adaptation of How to Kill Your Family and Sacrifice, a new film by Romain Gavras, starring Chris Evans and Salma Hayek.

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