Are you a potterhead? Here's a Harry Potter quiz to test your knowledge

Today marks a special day not just muggles, but also the wizards and witches from JK Rowling's fictional world featuring Harry Potter and Hogwarts. The wizarding world rings the new year in great pomp - with magical fireworks, dancing on 'Weird Sister' bops and barrels of butter beer. For many, the Harry Potter series or movies have been a significant part of their childhood.

The wizarding world has become more than just a fantasy realm; it has shaped the love for reading, magic, and adventure for millions. From the anticipation of the latest book releases to the thrill of standing in long lines for midnight movie premieres, Harry Potter has held us spellbound for decades.

Harry Potter, the 'boy who lived,' may be a fictional character, but his influence in the real world is undeniable. He has one of the largest fanbases, affectionately known as Potterheads. Whether it's the iconic lightning bolt scar or his triumph over Lord Voldemort, the magical journey of Harry and his friends, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, continues to live on in the hearts of fans.

While bidding adieu to 2024, we at Hindustan Times are bringing you a challenge: a Harry Potter quiz that will test your knowledge of the wizarding world. Even if you have spent years learning every spell, potion, and character trait, we promise this quiz may leave you scratching your head. Only one person has ever scored a perfect score, and that's Hermione Granger herself!

Will you emerge victorious, or will the Dark Arts prevail? There's only one way to find out. Grab your wand, don your thinking hat, and get ready to cast your spell.

Harry Potter Quiz

