As MTV News shuts down, looking back at Madonna's 1984 appearance - ‘Am a sexual person and it comes in my performances'

As MTV News shuts down after 36 years, it's worth looking back at the network's iconic moments that shaped music journalism forever. One such moment was Madonna's interview with MTV News in 1984, which became a defining moment for both the pop star and the network.

Madonna in a still from Evita.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: MTV News shuts down after 36 years of Journalism, leaving fans and employees heartbroken

"I don't want to come across as a sexual object or a sex symbol. I want to come across as a person who's free and expresses herself through music and dance." Madonna told MTV host Mark Goodman. One quote that stands out is when she said, "I'm a sexual person, and it comes out in my performances." This statement was a direct response to the criticism she had received for her daring outfits and sexually charged performances.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The interview took place during a time when MTV was still in its infancy and struggling to gain credibility. Madonna, on the other hand, was an up-and-coming artist who was looking to make a name for herself. When MTV approached her for an interview, she saw it as an opportunity to showcase her unique persona and style.

'"I don't really care what people say. I'm doing my own thing, and if they don't like it, well, they can go out and do their own thing too." she stated.

The interview took place in New York City's East Village, a neighbourhood that was known for its vibrant arts scene. Madonna arrived in a provocative outfit, complete with fishnet stockings and a leather jacket, and immediately caught the attention of the MTV crew.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the interview, Madonna discussed her influences, her fashion choices, and her views on feminism. She also showed off her dance moves and gave a live performance of her hit song "Holiday." The interview was raw, unfiltered, and full of energy - everything that MTV was striving to be.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘I'll be making movies, there are several other things I can do. Singing is not the all and end all of the universe. There is so many things I can do. Music is something that I enjoy and I love music. I love making music'.

But it wasn't just Madonna's performance that made the interview so memorable. It was also the way in which it was presented. MTV News used innovative camera angles, quick cuts, and other techniques to give the interview a dynamic feel. It was a new approach to music journalism that would soon become the norm.

"I'm not interested in being this perfect, wholesome, clean-cut girl. That's not who I am," Madonna stated also claiming she felt like a survivor feel who has been through a lot and is still standing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Looking back at the interview today, it's easy to see how it set the tone for future interviews with other artists. Madonna's willingness to be candid and open paved the way for other artists to do the same. It was a turning point for MTV, and it helped to establish the network as a credible source for music news.

As we bid farewell to MTV News, it's important to remember moments like this that shaped the network's legacy. Madonna's interview with MTV News in 1984 was a defining moment in music journalism, and it will continue to be remembered as one of the most iconic moments in the history of the network.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.