MTV News shuts down after 36 years of Journalism, leaving fans and employees heartbroken

MTV News, the popular news division of American Cable Network, MTV, will cease operations this week after 36 years as a part of the recent round of mass layoffs at parent company Paramount Global. MTV News was known for its high-profile interviews and town halls with popular figures. (Image Credit: Paramount Global)

MTV News was launched as a single show in 1987 as an alternative to traditional news networks, providing a major focus on music, pop culture, news, and politics for Gen X and older millennials.

The news network's high-profile interviews and town halls with popular figures like former President Barack Obama, John McCain, and Bill Gates have been a staple of its programming.

The most memorable moment in the network's history was during a 1994 town hall, when former United States President Bill Clinton declared live on MTV's "Enough Is Enough" that he preferred "briefs" over boxers when asked by an audience about his choice of underwear.

“Mr. President, the world’s dying to know, is it boxers or briefs?” the woman from the audience asked the 42nd President.

The exchange made national headlines and became a viral sensation, with The Hollywood Reporter describing the moment as "a running joke still referenced to this day."

The decision to shut down MTV News comes amid the new round of mass layoffs at the company, with nearly 25% of MTV and Showtime's staff reportedly cut.

Chris McCarthy, the company's president of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, had stated in a memo to employees that the decision was part of a "tough yet important strategic realignment of our group."

The goal of the layoffs is to reduce house costs and create a more effective approach to the business as they move further.

The news of MTV News' closure has saddened longtime employees and fans, with many taking to social media to express and pour their grief.

Josh Horowitz, who has been the face of MTV's movie coverage since 2006, tweeted, "This is a very sad day for a lot of friends and colleagues. Many great people lost their jobs. I was hired by MTV News 17 years ago. I'm so honored to have been a small part of its history. Wishing the best for the best in the business."

TV host Aliya Jasmine also expressed her sorrow, writing, "Huge part of my career was anchoring this iconic show for over a decade… formed me, formed a few generations… wow."

The popular American news network was known for its intricate coverage of major events in pop culture, and its fan-favourite special correspondents, including Kurt Loder, Tabitha Soren, Gideon Yago, Alison Stewart, and SuChin Pak, had built up a resume of high-profile interviews over the years.

The full stop for MTV News is a significant loss for the industry and for loyal fans of the news network. MTV News was a pioneering force in news and pop culture, and its impact will be felt for years to come. The loss of so many talented and dedicated journalists is a sad reminder of the challenges faced by the news industry in today's fast-changing media landscape.