Ashton Kutcher explains ‘awkward’ red carpet photos with Reese Witherspoon: ‘If I put my arm around her, they’ll say...'

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are doing the rounds of promotion for their new movie Your Place or Mine. Recently, a couple of their awkward red carpet pictures were widely shared online, and even had people joking about the actors having no chemistry in the photos. Ashton Kutcher has now revealed the reason why the pictures looked ‘awkward’ in a recent interview. (Also read: Legally Blonde turns 20: Reese Witherspoon celebrates with rare BTS photos, see here)

The memes on Twitter for the past one week reportedly resulted in Ashton's wife, actor Mila Kunis, mailing both Reese and Ashton to tell them that they both look so awkward together. Ashton has now revealed why he thinks the photos give that awkward vibe. The memes about Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher first began circulating after a January 30 photocall, where both of them stood side by side but were unsure of how to pose together. "I’m losing my mind, they look like siblings forced by their mom to take a photo," said one user. Another comment read, "I have been laughing all day at the Your Place or Mine premiere/press photos."

Appearing on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Ashton said either way the pictures were always going to get him into some trouble, “Here’s the thing: if I put my arm around her, and was like all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her. Like, the rumour would be that I’m having an affair with her. If I stand next to her and put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that that could be the rumor, then the rumor is we don’t like each other.”

In Your Place or Mine, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star as Debbie and Peter, who are lifelong best friends but live on opposite coasts. When both of them decide to swap houses for one week, they realize their mutual feelings for each other. The rom-com, which releases on Netflix on February 10, marks the feature directorial debut of Aline Brosh McKenna, who is best known for writing The Devil Wears Prada, and 27 Dresses.

