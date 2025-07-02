Australia revokes Kanye West’s visa over Heil Hitler song: ‘We don't need that’

Australia has canceled Ye’s visa following the release of his track Heil Hitler, which sparked widespread backlash for promoting Nazi ideology. The controversial rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, uploaded the song to streaming platforms and social media in May, reported Reuters. Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke confirmed the cancellation on Wednesday, noting that though the 48-year-old's past remarks had not led to the move, the latest song forced a review of his visa. File photo of Kanye West(AP)

“It was a lower level (visa) and the officials still looked at the law and said you're going to have a song and promote that sort of Nazism, we don't need that in Australia. We have enough problems in this country already without deliberately importing bigotry,” Burke told ABC.

Kanye West's past controversies

This is not Ye’s first brush with controversy over antisemitic rhetoric. His online posts, including statements like “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi,” made headlines across the world months before Heil Hitler was released.

According to Reuters, back then, Australian authorities did not move to restrict his travel. But with the release of a track openly referencing Adolf Hitler, officials said it crossed a line. The new song revived strong criticism from Jewish groups and civil society organisations in Australia. Many called for firm action, saying platforms with global reach should not be used to spread hate.

Marriage to Australian architect did not help his case

Ye has personal links to Australia. He has visited the country multiple times following his marriage to Melbourne-born architect Bianca Censori in December 2022. But Burke made it clear that having family in the country did not override concerns about the rapper’s conduct.

The exact date of the visa cancellation was not disclosed. Ye’s management has not responded to media requests for a comment so far.

Australia has taken similar action before. In October 2024, conservative American commentator Candace Owens was denied entry. At the time, Burke reportedly said, “Australia's national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.”

