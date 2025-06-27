Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' son Christian teams up with Kanye West for Diddy Free song

With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs facing the final days of his high-profile federal trial in New York City, his son Christian ‘King’ Combs and rapper-producer Kanye West have released a defiant new music project titled Never Stop. According to a Variety report, the seven-track extended play (EP), which dropped on Friday on all streaming platforms, has a bold and emotional tribute titled Diddy Free. File photo of Christian 'King' Combs(REUTERS)

According to the report, Kanye, who is now legally known as Ye, is the producer and executive producer of the project. The play stands as both a musical statement and a personal act of loyalty.

Never Stop EP drops amid Sean ’Diddy’ Combs’ federal trial

According to the report, in the track Diddy Free, ‘King’ Combs passionately raps, saying no one is going to sleep until they see ‘Diddy free’. In another lyric from the rap, which was yet another direct reference to the ongoing trial against his father, Christian claimed that the trial was a way to malign Sean Combs’ image.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is currently standing trial for federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges. If convicted, the musician could face life in prison.

EP features Kanye West aka Ye’s daughter North West

The Variety report added that the Never Stop EP also featured a surprise guest: North West, the 11-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Reportedly, she made an appearance on the track Lonely Roads and it has added a family-driven layer to the release.

Kanye West, who is known for his songs like Runaway, Heartless, and Flashing Lights, has publicly shown support for Sean ‘Diggy’ Combs during the trial. Reportedly, he even made a brief court appearance earlier this month. Speaking to the reporters outside the courthouse, Kanye had said he was there to stand by his longtime friend.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Defense calls case “a false trial”

Meanwhile, inside the Manhattan courtroom on Friday morning, Diddy’s defense team presented their closing arguments. They argued that the federal case against the musician was based on falsehoods and consensual relationships. Reportedly, they described Combs’ lifestyle as part of a ‘swingers’ culture rather than a criminal enterprise.

The counsel insisted there was no evidence of non-consensual sex trafficking or organized racketeering, the Variety report stated. They reiterated that the case was a character assassination based on hearsay and distorted narratives.

FAQs:

Q: What is the Never Stop EP about?

A: It’s a seven-song project led by Christian Combs and Kanye West, expressing support for Sean Combs during his ongoing federal trial.

Q: What is the song “Diddy Free” about?

A: The track defends Diddy, denounces critics and witnesses, and calls for his release amid the trial.

Q: What is Diddy being charged with?

A: Diddy faces multiple counts of sex trafficking and racketeering. He has pleaded not guilty.