Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Judge to rethink expert witness over ‘coercive control’

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ high-profile criminal trial may take a new turn as the judge considers allowing crucial expert testimony that had been previously blocked. Combs, who is facing serious charges including sex trafficking, has pleaded not guilty. The trial began in May in Manhattan, the US. At the centre of the latest development is a request from prosecutors to let their expert talk about “coercive control”, reported USA Today. The sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs started on Monday in New York with jury selection. Twelve main jurors and six backup jurors will be picked. Opening statements are likely to begin on 12 May. The trial may go on for at least eight weeks.(REUTERS)

Prosecutors push for expanded expert insight

Earlier in the trial, psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes was allowed to talk about why victims may stay in abusive relationships. However, Judge Arun Subramanian had stopped her from discussing “coercive control” specifically.

Now, prosecutors said that Hughes should be allowed to explain it fully, especially since two women, Jane and Mia, have shared deeply personal stories in court. They believe jurors need that extra context to understand how victims can end up stuck in harmful situations.

Jane’s story: “I couldn't get away from the dynamic”

Jane, an ex-girlfriend of Combs, took the stand on June 5 and described a relationship that spiralled into something she never expected. She talked about being pressured into sex with male escorts while Combs watched, filmed and often took drugs during what were described as long, intense nights.

Although she sometimes reached out to the escorts herself, Jane told the court, “I don’t know,” when asked why. She also said, “I loved him very deeply,” and “I couldn’t get away from the dynamic.”

According to Jane, Combs often promised date nights but instead brought in other men, even on her birthday or during vacations.

Jane also revealed that Combs still pays her rent, $10,000 a month for a home in Los Angeles and that she has no other income besides child support. “I don’t want to lose the roof over my head,” she said.

Defence pushes back, but prosecutors say it’s not that simple



Combs’ defence said Jane wasn’t forced into anything and was fully on board. But prosecutors are pushing back, arguing that trauma doesn’t always look obvious. They pointed to the way defence lawyer Brian Steel questioned Mia, another witness, asking how she could be “best friends” with someone who allegedly abused her.

Mia’s answer? “I mean, I guess we can ask my therapist.” Prosecutors said that expert testimony is needed to explain how abuse can be mixed with kindness.

The appeals court gives the prosecution some backup

To support their request, prosecutors pointed to a recent appeal in another trafficking case that involved Dr. Hughes. The court said her kind of testimony could be “particularly important” in helping jurors understand why victims act in ways that might not seem to make sense.

Judge Subramanian’s upcoming ruling could decide whether the jury gets to hear the full picture, and it might end up shaping the entire outcome of the trial.

