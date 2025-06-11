Who is Angelina Censori? Bianca Censori's lookalike sister joins Kanye West's inner circle

Angelina Censori may be only 21, but she’s already catching headlines. Not just for bearing a striking resemblance to her older sister Bianca Censori, but also for slipping seamlessly into the glitzy, globe-trotting world of Kanye West (Ye). The younger Censori recently joined her sister and the rapper on their whirlwind vacation, which saw them hop from Spain to Japan. Bianca Censori's sister, Angelina Censori, joins her and Kanye West in Japan(Instagram/ @angelinacensori)

If you have been scrolling through Instagram, you might have stumbled across a few luxe snapshots from the trio’s Tokyo stop. Angelina Censori, who’s known to be close to Bianca Censori, posted glimpses from their Japanese vacation.

From a high-end meal at the celebrity-favourite WAGYUMAFIA to vintage shopping sprees and skyline views, it looks like she is already syncing with Ye’s stylish crew. Well, this wasn’t a one-off holiday tagalong. Last month, Angelina was also spotted soaking up the sun in Spain alongside the couple, reported Variety.

New place, new rumours - but she clears the air

While the views from Mallorca were enviable, the album came with its fair share of gossip. Fans began speculating about a potential romance between Angelina and Ye’s business associate, Sneako, after she posted photos that featured the two of them.

But she wasn’t having any of it. Angelina promptly shut down the whispers, clarifying with a direct statement, “We are not dating.” Meanwhile, Bianca Censori stirred the Internet in her own way. At a local market in Mallorca, she reportedly turned heads in a see-through mesh top and a barely-there skirt. Her freshly donned long, dark wig with wispy bangs only added to the dramatic flair.

Kanye West changes his name again

As if the family vacations and fashion choices weren’t enough to keep fans buzzing, Kanye West had another headline moment. The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye back in 2021, has now reportedly taken a step further.

According to newly surfaced business documents, he has adopted a new moniker: Ye Ye. The change wasn’t just a quirky nickname. As per Page Six, the official paperwork filed by Kanye West’s CFO, Hussain Lalani, lists the new name across his various ventures - including Yeezy Apparel, Yeezy Record Label LLC, and Getting Out Our Dreams Inc.

FAQs

1. Who is Angelina Censori?

Angelina Censori is the 20-year-old younger sister of Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s wife.

2. Is Angelina Censori dating Sneako?

No. Although fans speculated romance after shared photos from Mallorca, Angelina Censori confirmed, “We are not dating.”

3. What did Kanye West change his name to now?

After changing his name to Ye in 2021, Kanye has now adopted the new moniker “Ye Ye,” as per recent business filings.