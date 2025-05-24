Kanye West ignites concern with recent strange post; ‘Forgive me for the pain…’

Kanye West, who has been engaged in a feud with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and numerous other Hollywood celebrities, has once again raised concerns among fans with a new post on X. Kanye West is notorious for his erratic online behavior, but this time, the message was particularly ambiguous.(AFP)

In a series of posts released on Elon Musk-owned platform on Thursday, West, a fierce antisemite, asserted that he will stop detesting Jews, adding that he is “done” with antisemitism.

Many were left wondering what the 47-year-old musician meant when he wrote statements like “I am done with antisemitism” and “God calls for peace”.

West, who now goes by Ye, has recently sparked huge uproar with his stunning remarks about Hitler and his t-shirts with a hate symbol the Swastika.

The rapper further stressed that he now wants peace and even asked for forgiveness.

“I am done with antisemitism. I love all people. God forgive me for the pain I've caused. I forgive those who have caused me pain. Thank you God,” West wrote.

“The earth itself is in Gods Kingdom. GOD CALLS FOR PEACE. Share peace. Share love,” the rapper added.

Kanye West in battle with Kim Kardashian

West is notorious for his erratic online behavior, but this time, the message was particularly ambiguous.

West went on to pin blame on his shameful behavior, which he has been doing for over three years, amidst his custody disputes with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The duo share four children together -- Saint, Chicago, Psalm, and North.

In another posts on X, he wrote: “I simply got a FaceTime from my kids and I wanna save the world again.”

Anti-Defamation League responds to Kanye West's remarks

The Anti-Defamation League responded to West's remarks with caution, pointing out that he frequently apologizes before rekindling his nasty behavior.

“Sorry, but we’re not buying it. We’ve seen this kind of attempted apology from Kanye before, only for him to back down over and over again,” an ADL representative told Billboard on Thursday.

“As the Jewish community mourns the deaths of two individuals outside of a Jewish Museum in yet another horrific antisemitic attack, it’s going to take a lot more than a couple of tweets to repair the damage of his antisemitic speech.”