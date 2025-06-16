Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
3 killed after speeding tempo hits bike in north-west Delhi

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Jun 16, 2025 06:04 AM IST

Three men died and one was injured when a speeding tempo hit their motorcycle in Bawana, Delhi. The driver fled; police are investigating.

Three men were killed and another was injured after a speeding tempo hit their motorcycle in the Bawana Industrial Area in north-west Delhi late Saturday night, police said on Sunday. The tempo driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene, and police are trying to track him down. None of the four victims was wearing a helmet, police said.

Police said locals called and told them about the accident. (Representational image)
Police said locals called and told them about the accident. (Representational image)

Police said locals called and told them about the accident, which took place near a factory on Connecting Road in Sector 3. The victims were identified as Bijay Yadav, 38, Ramakant Yadav, 30, Nandu Kumar, 23, and Rajaram Namlesh,19, who worked in factories in Bawana. Police found them lying on the road.

“All four were rushed to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital in Pooth Khurd, where doctors declared Bijay, Ramakant, and Nandu dead on admission. Namlesh was referred to a higher medical centre where he is still undergoing treatment and his condition is serious,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar V Swami.

The victims were riding a black Hero Passion Pro motorcycle, while the Tata Champion tempo was transporting paper plates, said police. On Saturday evening, the four had gone to a friend’s house and were returning to the factories where they worked and lived when the accident took place.

“The bike was hit from a 90 degree angle by the allegedly speeding tempo. Since none of them had helmets on their heads, all four suffered serious injuries,” the officer added.

Police registered a case of rash and negligent driving causing death and injury at Bawana police station.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
